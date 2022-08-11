Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 6:56 pm
Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still contending with a lengthy injury list (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still without six first-team players for his side’s home game against Norwich.

The Tigers have no new injury concerns after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Bradford, but Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter, Brandon Fleming and Dogukan Sinik are still out

Arveladze had hoped forward Longman would be available this weekend after missing the Tigers’ first three matches.

Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks both made their first starts of the season against Bradford after injury and Callum Jones is also available.

Norwich defender Sam McCallum is expected to miss out due to a foot injury.

McCallum was forced off at half-time in the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Birmingham and his absence would leave boss Dean Smith short of left-backs.

Fellow left-sided defender Dimi Giannoulis had already been ruled out for eight weeks after suffering ligament damage in last week’s 1-1 draw against Wigan.

Injured quartet Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Jonathan Rowe and Isaac Hayden are all likely to miss out again.

