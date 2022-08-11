Giovanni van Bronckhorst adds former CFG colleague Ceri Bowley to Rangers staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst adds former CFG colleague Ceri Bowley to Rangers staff

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 7:13 pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has added to his backroom staff (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Ceri Bowley as first-team coach after recruiting manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s former City Football Group colleague.

Bowley was head of coaching support at the group which owns Manchester City, New York City, Yokohama F Marinos and nine other clubs across the world.

Van Bronckhorst had a spell based at the Etihad after leaving Feyenoord in the summer of 2019.

A Rangers statement read: “Holding a PhD in sport psychology and coaching science, Bowley arrives with a wealth of varied experience to further complement Gio van Bronckhorst’s backroom team.

“He also led the creation of, and implemented, the ‘City Football Methodology’ which is now in place across all of their clubs and is applied in coaching, sport science, performance analysis and talent identification and recruitment, with a focus on individual player and team development.

“This methodology has supported the success of these clubs in their various leagues across the globe.”

Bowley was previously academy director at Barry Town United and held coaching roles with the Football Association, Swansea and Merthyr Town.

Van Bronckhorst said: “I worked with him a couple of years ago and built up a good relationship with him.

“He will join my staff and help all of us to improve our players, and the players will work closely with him to make sure their development goes faster.

“We have identified areas that we want to see improvement in, so I am really happy that he has joined us.”

Van Bronckhorst already has one first-team coach in former Netherlands team-mate Roy Makaay as well as assistant manager Dave Vos.

