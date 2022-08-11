Wycombe bring back defender Alfie Mawson in time for Shrewsbury clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie Mawson completed his return to Wycombe ahead of the visit of Shrewsbury.

The defender has agreed a one-year deal at Adams Park, seven years after he left the club.

Mawson was a free agent after leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

Chris Forino returned from injury against Northampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek and could figure again.

Shrewsbury striker Dan Udoh should be available.

Udo made his first start of the season against Carlisle in midweek, and scored, after recovering from an ankle injury.

Fellow forward Aiden O’Brien is progressing well after hip problems but will not be ready in time.

Elliott Bennett is still out with an ankle injury.