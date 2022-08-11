Sutton without influential defender Ben Goodliffe for Barrow test in League Two

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton will face up to at least six months without Ben Goodliffe when hosting Barrow in League Two.

Influential defender Goodliffe has suffered torn knee ligaments and faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Coby Rowe is likely to continue to partner Louis John in central defence.

Harry Beautyman will be pushing for a start for Sutton after two appearances off the bench.

New signing David Moyo could feature for the first time for Barrow.

The Zimbabwe striker has signed a one-year deal after impressing on a two-week trial.

George Ray could slot back into the centre of defence after missing the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win at Blackpool.

Billy Waters could also return to the starting line-up, having been on the bench in the cup win.