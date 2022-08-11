Dundee United’s AZ thrashing among Scottish football’s worst European nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United’s AZ thrashing among Scottish football’s worst European nights

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 11:19 pm
Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti endured a tough night in Holland seven days after celebrating victory over AZ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United suffered the joint-heaviest European defeat in Scottish football history when they went down to a 7-0 thrashing by AZ Alkmaar.

United are the second Scottish side to fall at their first hurdle in the Europa Conference League qualifiers following Motherwell’s 3-0 aggregate defeat by Sligo Rovers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the previous worst nights for Scottish clubs in Europe.

Artmedia Bratislava 5 Celtic 0

Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan lost out to Artmedia Bratislava manager Vladimir Weiss (Steve Welsh/PA)

Gordon Strachan’s Parkhead reign could not have got off to a worse start in 2005 as the Hoops were thumped in a Champions League qualifier in Slovakia. They trailed 1-0 at the break, but the roof caved in during the second half as Juraj Halenar’s hat-trick sealed the club’s worst result since a six-goal drubbing by Kilmarnock in 1963. Strachan’s men threw everything at Artmedia back in Glasgow but crashed out 5-4 on aggregate.

Aberdeen 1 Sigma Olomouc 5

Mark McGhee
Aberdeen manager Mark McGhee watches his team against Sigma (David Cheskin/PA)

As a member of the Gothenburg Greats, Mark McGhee played a part in the Dons’ greatest ever triumph with their 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final success against Real Madrid. But his first match as Aberdeen boss in 2009 ended in humiliation as their Czech visitors ran riot at Pittodrie in the Europa League qualifiers. Aberdeen slumped again 3-0 in the return leg  as they surpassed their previous worst European aggregate defeat – 5-0 against eventual European champions Liverpool in 1981.

Hibernian 0 Malmo 7

Pat Fenlon
Pat Fenlon presided over Hibernian’s worst European result (Kirk O’Rourke/PA)

Hibernian were the first ever British club to play in European competition when they marched all the way to the semi-finals of the inaugural European Cup in 1955, but the club’s proud history suffered a dent 58 years later when they were humiliated 9-0 on aggregate by the Swedes. A campaign that would eventually end in relegation started just as painfully as Pat Fenlon’s side were crushed in front of a shell-shocked 16,000-strong Easter Road crowd.

Progres Niederkorn 2 Rangers 0

Pedro Caixinha
Pedro Caixinha endured a disaster in Luxembourg (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Pedro Caixinha splashed out £8.5million in 2017 as Gers fans got set for their first European adventure in six years, but it was not enough to guarantee safe passage beyond Luxembourg’s part-timers. Kenny Miller gave the Light Blues a narrow first-leg lead after a nervy Ibrox clash, but disaster struck in
the grand duchy. Needless to say, Caixinha did not last much longer.

Kilmarnock 0 Connah’s Quay Nomads 2

Kilmarnock v Connah’s Quay
Callum Morris celebrates at Rugby park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

New Rugby Park manager Angelo Alessio endured a nightmare home debut in 2019 as the Welsh underdogs overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit. Rugby Park was hosting its first European tie in 18 years and  two second-half goals, coupled with a red card for Stuart Findlay, saw Killie fans come crashing back to earth following the highs of the Steve Clarke era.

