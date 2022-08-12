Jack Draper and Dan Evans set up potential Montreal final-four clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Draper and Dan Evans set up potential Montreal final-four clash

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 2:24 am
Jack Draper and Dan Evans set up a possible last-four meeting after both continued their winning ways at the National Bank Open (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper and Dan Evans set up a possible last-four meeting after both continued their winning ways at the National Bank Open.

Draper reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final, one day after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in his maiden victory over a top 10 player, when 17th seed Gael Monfils retired hurt in Montreal in the second set with the Brit up 6-2 0-2.

The world number 82, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, frequently relied on his speed and reach as he claimed a fast first set.

Monfils collapsed not long after securing a break early in the second, prompting Draper to cross the court to help him into a chair as the Frenchman cried out and clutched at his right leg.

Draper, 20, will face either Jannik Sinner or Pablo Carreno Busta next, with the winner of that encounter meeting Evans if the Brit wins his quarter-final.

The Birmingham product continued his run of upsets with a 7-6 (7) 1-6 7-5 dismantling of American 10th seed Taylor Fritz, one day after he knocked out eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev.

Evans roared “yes” and held his arms aloft after qualifying for the tournament’s quarter-finals for the first time, setting up a match against Tommy Paul of the US.

Hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime avenged his weekend semi-final loss to Cameron Norrie in Los Cabos with a 6-3 6-4 effort over the British number one.

The ninth-ranked player took just one hour and 12 minutes to defeat the 26-year-old, much to the delight of the roaring Montreal crowd, and set up a quarter-final against Casper Ruud.

