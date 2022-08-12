Football rumours: Marcus Rashford’s representatives meet with PSG in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Marcus Rashford’s representatives meet with PSG in Paris

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 7:06 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 8:03 am
Could Manchester United’s England forward Marcus Rashford be considering a shift to the French capital? (Mike Egerton/PA)
Could Manchester United’s England forward Marcus Rashford be considering a shift to the French capital? (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Could Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford be considering a shift to the French capital? The Mail says Paris St Germain bosses have held held talks with representatives of the 24-year-old, who is an Old Trafford academy graduate and has less than 12 months remaining on his existing contract.

An Atletico Madrid player has reportedly made Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s shortlist for left-back. The Blues have signed Anderlecht’s Spain Under-21 defender Sergio Gomez but need cover as they could send the 21-year-old out on loan. The Telegraph reports City are considering Atletico’s Renan Lodi, 24, but the Brazil international is expected to also attract strong interest elsewhere after impressing during his three seasons at the Metropolitano.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is one player who is apparently very happy in Spain and unlikely to return to the Premier League. Metro cites Spanish outlet Sport as reporting the ex-Arsenal skipper would prefer to stay at Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea, who have lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

The Standard says Atalanta will rival Nottingham Forest for the signing of wing-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. The 28-year-old Italy player is looking for a new home following the recent £62million signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Everton have reportedly begun the process of trying to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. The Scotland international wants to move to Goodison Park but the Toffees face competition for the 26-year-old from Leeds, Forest and Wolves, according to the Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Serhou Guirassy: Everton believe they will finalise a contract with Rennes’ Guinea stiker, 26, by the end of the week, according to L’Equipe.

Thilo Kehrer: The Express says West Ham are continuing negotations with PSG about signing the 25-year-old Germany defender.

