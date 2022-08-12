Rory McArdle and Will Smith to miss Harrogate’s game against Crawley By Press Association August 12, 2022, 9:50 am Rory McArdle will miss out for Harrogate (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Harrogate will be without two of their defenders ahead of their clash with Crawley. Manager Simon Weaver will be missing Rory McArdle (hamstring) and Will Smith (knee). Max Wright (ankle) will also be absent, while captain Josh Falkingham is also expected to be sidelined as he continues to recover from injury. Both Tyler Frost and Alex Pattison missed the midweek loss to Stockport and remain doubts for the Crawley game. Dion Conroy will be assessed for Crawley ahead of the trip to Harrogate. The defender was forced off at half-time in their 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and manager Kevin Betsy confirmed Conroy is being checked. Mazeed Ogungbo could also be involved in the starting line-up for Crawley. The Arsenal loanee earned the praise of his manager for his performance after making his first start for the club in midweek. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kevin Betsy could start Mazeed Ogungbo for Crawley against Bristol Rovers Tyler Frost battling to return for Harrogate’s game against Stockport Simon Weaver delighted with ‘strong performance’ from new-look Harrogate Crawley welcome James Tilley back for visit of Leyton Orient