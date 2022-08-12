No worries for Brighton boss Graham Potter ahead of Newcastle match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No worries for Brighton boss Graham Potter ahead of Newcastle match

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 11:06 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 11:14 am
Graham Potter’s side won at Old Trafford last week (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Brighton have no fresh injury concerns as they welcome Newcastle to the Amex Stadium.

Midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is the only absentee for Seagulls head coach Graham Potter.

Having opened their season with victory at Manchester United, Potter is likely to stick with the same starting XI.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will miss out after undergoing surgery to address a hamstring problem.

Head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Shelvey will be sidelined for 12 weeks following the procedure last weekend.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles could return after suffering a muscle problem during the warm-up ahead of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez (both calf) are working their way back towards full match fitness, but fellow defender Emil Krafth (back) is likely to miss out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, March, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Alzate, Caicedo, Mwepu, Lallana, Sarmiento, Gross, Mitoma, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Undav, Enciso.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Dubravka, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Joelinton, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.

