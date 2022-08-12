Carlisle defender Ben Barclay a doubt for Swindon clash By Press Association August 12, 2022, 11:10 am Ben Barclay is a doubt for Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ben Barclay is a doubt for Carlisle when they face Swindon. The defender picked up a knock and will be assessed alongside Jayden Harris, who could also miss out due to injury. Morgan Feeney will be absent with a foot problem but Ryan Edmondson will be monitored ahead of the game. Brennan Dickenson will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after picking up an ACL injury, while Josh Dixon and Joel Senior are both recovering from injuries picked up last season. Ciaran Brennan will miss out for Swindon ahead of their trip to Brunton Park. The defender picked up a head injury against Harrogate and continues to follow concussion protocols. Ellis Iandolo and Reece Devine are both sidelined due to injury but are expected to return within the next six to eight weeks. The Robins will be aiming to pick up their first league win of the season against Carlisle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan banned for Barnsley clash Tom Flanagan suspended for Shrewsbury’s home cup tie against Carlisle Tranmere defender Jordan Turnbull faces fitness test ahead of Stevenage clash Junior Stanislas and Lewis Cook nearing fitness but miss Luton clash