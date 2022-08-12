Jack Fitzwater says Livingston should target top-six spot this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Fitzwater says Livingston should target top-six spot this season

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 11:38 am
Jack Fitzwater is eyeing the top six (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Fitzwater believes Livingston have already signalled their intent to challenge for a top-six place with a couple of strong performances in the opening two games of the cinch Premiership campaign.

The Lions lost 2-1 to Europa League finalists Rangers on the opening day after leading until the 72nd minute, and then last Sunday won 1-0 away to a Dundee United side who had defeated AZ Alkmaar just a few days previously.

Centre-back Fitzwater feels they have shown they are equipped for a fruitful season.

“We’ve still got a lot of players from last season so there’s a lot of Scottish football experience there, which is really good to have,” he said, speaking ahead of Saturday’s match at home to Hibernian.

“We lost some good players like Craig Sibbald, Alan Forrest, Jack McMillan and a few others who were on loan, but the boys who have come in have done really well.

“Pre-season it took us a bit of time to get going but now the league’s started, I think you can see in the Rangers and Dundee United games where we’re at and how we’re going to be this season.”

Livingston just missed out on the top six last term and went on to finish seventh. Fitzwater sees no reason why they cannot return to the top half this season despite having the lowest budget in the league.

“Day one of pre-season we came in and spoke about a few key points,” he said. “We said we wanted to beat last season’s points tally, which I think would get us top six. Top six is probably our aim from inside this building.

“I know a lot of people won’t put us as top-six contenders but inside the four walls here, that’s got to be our objective and then if we can get a cup run, that would be great. We’ll focus on beating last season’s tally and see where it goes from there.”

The Lions are renowned for being dogged and resilient but Fitzwater feels his side’s footballing ability is continually underrated by outsiders.

“Sometimes we get a bit of stick for the way we play but we don’t get the credit we deserve when we’re on the ball,” he said. “We created really good chances against Rangers and Dundee United.

“We work really hard for each other, defend as a group and then we attack in numbers and cause teams problems. I think we deserve more credit for what we do.

“Everyone keeps saying ‘Livi are just being Livi’ but if we keep picking up points at home and away then we must be doing our jobs properly.”

