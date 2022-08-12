Eddie Howe hopes past endeavours can inspire Newcastle players to new heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe hopes past endeavours can inspire Newcastle players to new heights

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 12:33 pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has reminded his players of the club’s past (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping the near-misses of the past can help to inspire a brighter future on Tyneside.

Howe, who this week has had to deal with the disappointment of losing midfielder Jonjo Shelvey for 12 weeks after hamstring surgery and continuing frustration in the summer transfer market, has spoken to his players about the high points in the club’s recent history, which includes second-place Premier League finishes in both 1995-96 and 1996-97.

The Magpies travel to Brighton on Saturday in the wake of an impressive 2-0 victory on opening day over promoted Nottingham Forest having been reminded of the heights scaled during Kevin Keegan’s first spell in the hot seat in particular.

Kevin Keegan's Entertainers brought hope back to Newcastle in the 1990s
Head coach Howe said: “Newcastle has got a rich history and it’s important that they know that.

“They finished second not so long ago, so the history is there that the club can be successful in this league. It’s important that the players see that, feel that and believe that we can follow in their footsteps.

“You don’t want to live in the past, but you want to respect what’s gone on before, but to try to create a new future here and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The move came amid positive reviews for Howe’s new-look side following their 2-0 opening day victory over top-flight new boys Forest, during which the Magpies turned in a stylish attacking display and were eventually rewarded for their patience with three points.

Howe, however, is refusing to be carried away by comparisons with Keegan’s entertainers ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who launched their own campaign with an impressive 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Howe said: “If we’re saying the same thing after 20 games, I’ll probably engage in that conversation a bit more, but at the moment it’s just one game and we’re very focused on the difficult run of fixtures we have ahead of us. Time will tell.

“We have a big responsibility not just to win games, but to try to perform in a way that excites the supporters. But as I said after the game against Nottingham Forest, sometimes winning ugly is just as beautiful as winning well.”

Howe, who confirmed Shelvey’s prolonged absence, also reported a continuing lack of progress on the transfer front with the club’s pursuit of Leicester midfielder James Maddison in particular having hit the buffers.

He said: “We’re no closer currently, but hopefully the next week or so might be different.”

