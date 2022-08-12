Bradford without Jamie Walker for Newport clash as he recovers from knee surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Walker is unavailable for Bradford ahead of their clash with Newport.

The summer signing from Hearts is recovering from a knee operation, with manager Mark Hughes adding in his press conference he is hopeful Walker “won’t be out for as long as we initially thought”.

There are no other fresh concerns for the Bantams, who have Abo Eisa still sidelined.

The winger is edging closer to a comeback after returning to training this week.

Newport manager James Rowberry has a full squad to choose from when they travel to west Yorkshire.

Priestley Farquharson could line up again after making his return from knee surgery in the Carabao Cup win against Luton midweek, playing 52 minutes.

Defender James Clarke is available and could feature having missed the start of the season with a hip problem.

New loan signing Nathan Moriah-Welsh may miss out as the Exiles wait for international clearance.