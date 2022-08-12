Bradford without Jamie Walker for Newport clash as he recovers from knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bradford without Jamie Walker for Newport clash as he recovers from knee surgery

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 1:10 pm
Jamie Walker (right) will be out of action for Bradford (Simon Galloway/PA)
Jamie Walker (right) will be out of action for Bradford (Simon Galloway/PA)

Jamie Walker is unavailable for Bradford ahead of their clash with Newport.

The summer signing from Hearts is recovering from a knee operation, with manager Mark Hughes adding in his press conference he is hopeful Walker “won’t be out for as long as we initially thought”.

There are no other fresh concerns for the Bantams, who have Abo Eisa still sidelined.

The winger is edging closer to a comeback after returning to training this week.

Newport manager James Rowberry has a full squad to choose from when they travel to west Yorkshire.

Priestley Farquharson could line up again after making his return from knee surgery in the Carabao Cup win against Luton midweek, playing 52 minutes.

Defender James Clarke is available and could feature having missed the start of the season with a hip problem.

New loan signing Nathan Moriah-Welsh may miss out as the Exiles wait for international clearance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal