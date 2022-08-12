Everyone at Dundee United ’embarrassed and ashamed’ by 7-0 rout – Ryan Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everyone at Dundee United ’embarrassed and ashamed’ by 7-0 rout – Ryan Edwards

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 1:49 pm
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards was “ashamed” (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Captain Ryan Edwards spoke for everyone at Dundee United when he expressed embarrassment and shame over their 7-0 thrashing in the Netherlands.

United conceded five goals in the space of 15 minutes either side of half-time as they were brought crashing back down to earth following their 1-0 first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Centre-back Edwards told DUTV: “I’m the same as everyone else associated with the club – embarrassed, ashamed, all the words you want to throw at us and what you can think of, it was that.

“It seemed like any attack was causing us problems, and coming from our own mistakes around the pitch.

“People’s families paid good money to come over and support us and obviously the fans as well came out in numbers.

“It’s hard to take – embarrassment, shame, everyone is feeling the same.

“To be five down at half-time was unthinkable and it will take some getting over.

“But we have got another game on Sunday, and it sounds cliched and boring and the easy thing to say, but it’s true, we have got to do something to get back to winning ways in the league.”

United travel to Tynecastle on Sunday to face Hearts after collecting one point from their opening two cinch Premiership matches.

Confidence took a pounding in Alkmaar with summer signing Mark Birighitti looking especially vulnerable in goal, while United still appear to lack a ball-winning midfielder to complement a talented group of players in the centre of the park.

Jack Ross stressed that he should be the subject of all criticism over their defeat – which was the joint worst in Scottish football history in European competition.

“It’s always my responsibility as leader of the group so any criticism that will come – and we should get that – should fall upon my shoulders,” the manager said.

“The players received every bit of plaudit and praise last week and they deserved it. But in terms of the criticism and frustration, aim it at me because it’s always my choices going into a game and my preparation.”

The former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian boss knows he faces a difficult task preparing his side for the trip to Edinburgh.

“You don’t get involved at this level without having that nauseous feeling in the pit of your stomach just now,” he said.

“But it’s my job, and it’s been my job for a long time, to lift them and get them going. And they will be fine, they will be ready for the game on Sunday. Whoever is selected and whoever is involved in the game will be ready.

“But that should sting, there is no point glossing over it. They should hurt.

“But I would expect to see a reaction from a hurting group players. Usually when players are in that position they produce their best and that’s what we will need to do on Sunday.”

