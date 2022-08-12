West Ham remain in talks to sign Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

West Ham remain in talks to sign Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 2:47 pm
Thilo Kehrer is a target for West Ham (PA)
West Ham remain in talks to sign Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes continues his summer rebuild.

However, the Hammers boss has been left frustrated in his ambitious bid to land Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Moyes targeted Kehrer after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and fellow centre-half Issa Diop left to join Fulham.

He admitted: “We’re not any further forward with it at the moment, but we are progressing.”

Portugal midfielder Nunes has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Wolves, and Moyes added: “Yes, we bid for him, but the boy chose not to come.”

Moyes also played down reports linking Barcelona’s former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay with a switch to east London.

The Scot can hand a debut to winger Maxwel Cornet, who signed from Burnley last week, when West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

He may also give a first start to Gianluca Scamacca, the Italy striker who came on at half-time during last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City.

“Yes, I think they’re ready to start.,” he said. “I think it’s just a decision if we’re ready to play them yet.

“They’re getting much closer to it, that’s for sure, now they’ve had a few weeks training.”

West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Mexwel Cornet could feature for West Ham against Nottingham Forest (PA)

Moyes added: “Forest is a big challenge. You only need to look at what Fulham have done in their first game, what Bournemouth have done.

“If you had a choice, you wouldn’t want to play the newly-promoted sides towards the early games of the season.”

Meanwhile,  the price of food and drink at the London Stadium will be reduced after complaints from fans.

Hammers supporters had to fork out up to £7.30 for a pint of beer at the first home match of the season last Sunday.

But the PA news agency understands the matter is under discussion between the club, catering company Delaware North and London Stadium bosses, and the prices will be lowered.

