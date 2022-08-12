Lee Gregory an injury doubt as Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory faces a late fitness test before the home game against Charlton.

Gregory was forced out of the midweek Carabao Cup win against Sunderland due to a hamstring strain, but has not been ruled out and will be assessed.

Fellow striker Michael Smith is not ready to return from a muscle injury after missing the last two games, but will be back in training on Monday.

Defender Akin Famewo is a long-term absentee after sustaining an “impact muscle injury” on his debut for the club in last week’s win at MK Dons.

Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could make his debut for the club.

The forward joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace this week and will be included in Ben Garner’s squad.

Conor McGrandles has passed concussion protocols and is available after being forced out of last week’s home win against Derby.

Full-back Mandela Egbo (knee) and forward Chuks Aneke (calf) are both still out.