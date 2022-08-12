Jayden Richardson reveals Scott McKenna’s role in his Aberdeen move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jayden Richardson reveals Scott McKenna’s role in his Aberdeen move

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 4:39 pm
Jayden Richardson happy to join Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jayden Richardson revealed former Aberdeen favourite Scott McKenna gave a ringing endorsement to his move to Pittodrie.

Scotland international McKenna came through the ranks at Pittodrie before moving to then Championship side Nottingham Forest in 2020 for a deal that reportedly could be worth £6million, helping them to promotion to the Premier League last season.

Before he made the journey north of the border this summer, 21-year-old right-back Richardson quizzed McKenna and Derby County’s Max Lowe, who had loan spells at Aberdeen and Forest.

Ahead of the visit of Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, Richardson said: “I spoke to Scotty and Max, both of them at Forest.

“I spoke to them and they couldn’t speak more highly of the club, Aberdeen and Scotland itself.

“Scotty is a legend here.

“He couldn’t speak more highly of the club. When I asked him what it is like he talked about the city and the club and because of the new training ground now, he said the facilities are top.

“It is my first time in Scotland, it is a lot different to what I am used to but I am adapting well to it and enjoying it a lot.”

Richardson was brought north to take over from Calvin Ramsay, the 19-year-old defender who got a stunning move to Liverpool on a five-year deal this summer but the Englishman wants to put his own stamp on the revamped Dons team.

He said: “Calvin has done really well to get his move. I can’t praise him enough.

“But I came here to bring what I bring to the table.

“I think I have shown glimpses of it, and hopefully I can show more and more as the season progresses.

“I am hoping to develop more as a player and bring what I bring to the team.

“We’ve not had long to adapt to each other’s playing styles but there is no excuses in this league.

“We have to get on with it and work every day to learn how each other plays so when it comes to game day we can implement it on the pitch.”

