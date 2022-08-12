Points the priority for Ross County in St Mirren clash, says Ross Laidlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Points the priority for Ross County in St Mirren clash, says Ross Laidlaw

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 4:49 pm
Ross Laidlaw is eager to get off the mark (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is prioritising points in  Paisley after opening the cinch Premiership campaign with two defeats.

County have pushed both Hearts and Celtic all the way and now take on a St Mirren side who are also looking for their first points of the campaign.

Laidlaw said on a club video: “Performances have been good but we haven’t picked up any points from those games.

“We have had two tough games, obviously Hearts finished third last year and Celtic won the league. So we knew it was going to be a tough start for us, and it will be a tough game again on Saturday.

“But the most important thing is getting points on the board. If we get a performance, great, but if not the most important thing is getting three points.”

Manager Malky Mackay is sticking to the process, though.

“Everyone’s striving for consistency of performance,” he said. “You obviously need results, but you need performances as well and performances eventually bring results

“So we have just got to keep going, but we have a reasonably new group here and they are beginning to find their feet and an understanding of how to play with each other and how I want them to play.”

