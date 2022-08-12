Giovanni van Bronckhorst feels Rangers are getting stronger each week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst feels Rangers are getting stronger each week

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 6:05 pm
Rangers getting better says Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers are sharpening the tools which will be required to cut through St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues faced a well-organised and sturdy Kilmarnock side in Govan last week but came away with a 2-0 cinch Premiership win.

The victory, sealed by a late Alfredo Morelos goal after Antonio Colak had opened the scoring just after the break, set the team up for a thrilling 3-0 Champions League qualifying victory over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday night, which took them through to the play-off game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on a 3-2 aggregate.

Looking to get back to league business and make it three wins out of three, Van Bronckhorst anticipates another afternoon of trying to break down the visiting side but is feeling confident.

He told Rangers TV: “You need to have our positions right on the pitch.

“The movement needs to be there at the right time. The speed of passing needs to be high, otherwise you won’t find any space.

“But we are improving in those departments in every game.

“We play more games together and with that the players get used to one another.

“We are getting stronger and stronger each week and with each game we play.

“Of course, we saw last week against Kilmarnock we had a team defending in a low block. There were not many spaces for us to play in.

“But I think we approached the game really well, with a lot of patience. Sometimes I think you need patience in the home games.

“For us it’s another league game. We want to win every game that we play and we want to maintain our 100 per cent record.”

The Dutchman believes the appointment on Thursday of Ceri Bowley, Van Bronckhorst’s former City Football Group colleague, as first-team coach, will drive the club forward.

Bowley was head of coaching support at the group which owns Manchester City, New York City, Yokohama F Marinos and nine other clubs across the world.

Van Bronckhorst, who already has one first-team coach in former Netherlands team-mate Roy Makaay, as well as assistant manager Dave Vos, had a spell based at the Etihad after leaving Feyenoord in the summer of 2019.

He said: “We came in with all new members of staff when we joined in November.

“Ceri joins us at this moment. We are one team, we are all working hard to get the best results on the pitch at the weekend and during the week.

“We just have to work together.

“The key, as always, is to have good communication and we are working towards the goal we all have which is to bring success to the club.”

