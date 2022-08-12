Alfredo Morelos pushing for more minutes as Rangers take on St Johnstone By Press Association August 12, 2022, 5:11 pm Alfredo Morelos has come off the bench in Rangers’ last two matches (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his Rangers squad ahead of the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday, with Alfredo Morelos pushing for more minutes. Morelos recently returned from a long-term absence due to a thigh injury and has come off the bench in the last two games. Defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage Former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips is in contention to make his Saints debut after joining on a two-year deal this week. Captain Liam Gordon, who is yet to play a first-team game this term due to injury, is fully fit and ready for action after coming through a B team game in midweek. Murray Davidson is still suspended, while long-term absentees David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) remain out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Barry Robson encouraged by new crop of talent at Aberdeen, revealing side who pushed Brora Rangers featured FOUR under-17s St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased to sign ‘combative’ Daniel Phillips Daniel Phillips brings ‘combative’ qualities to St Johnstone – Callum Davidson Rangers into Champions League play-off with stunning comeback