Georgia Stanway sings and Nick Pope goes viral – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.

Football

Brave move from Georgia Stanway!

It could only be one song….. https://t.co/UbYRKEjnYu — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 12, 2022

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral after fans hijacked a poll by fast-food chain Burger King.

Nick Pope 👑 https://t.co/37mjbGmEi0 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 12, 2022

Okay…if Nick Pope keeps a clean sheet tomorrow, we'll send @ToonPolls admin a maccies breakfast next week, deal? — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 12, 2022

Youri Tielemans got a surprise.

In the heat, then the sprinklers 💦 Youri 🔊 😂 pic.twitter.com/k1MMZium4c — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 12, 2022

Jermain Defoe had a new role.

Delighted to confirm I will be joining @SpursOfficial returning as an Academy coach and also club Ambassador. It’s no secret the love I have for the club, and I’m really excited to get started. Here’s to the new chapter #Family ​⚪🖤 pic.twitter.com/3L2AHt9JoG — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) August 12, 2022

Manchester United unveiled their new green third kit.

Liam Cooper couldn’t believe a fan’s song about him.

The Charts ain’t gonna know what’s hit them Paul 🤩🤣 https://t.co/6FQMGNv8US — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) August 12, 2022

Kelly Smith saw into the future.

The name’s Warnock.

Boxing

Tyson Fury retired… again

Cricket

Jos Buttler was on the attack.

Dangerous front 3…..One banker and a couple of value options for your @OfficialFPL teams this weekend! pic.twitter.com/HBClOHQJFd — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) August 12, 2022

Swimming

Nine-year-old Rosie sent Adam Peaty a letter.

Thanks Rosie, I hope to see you winning Olympic medals one day! Keep working hard champ! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f45UGz07lP — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) August 12, 2022

Rugby League

The bombshell returned.

👀 Look who is coming to The Jungle tonight A homecoming for @Jacques9oneill who is coming to watch the Tigers take on the Dragons Join us 🐅 https://t.co/YsHjNGkzJN#NewCasEra | #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 12, 2022