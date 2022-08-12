Soft-hearted but hard as nails – tributes paid to Celtic great John Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Soft-hearted but hard as nails – tributes paid to Celtic great John Hughes

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 7:01 pm
The front page of the funeral service for John Hughes (Steve Welsh/PA)
The front page of the funeral service for John Hughes (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic players past and present have paid their respects at the funeral of one of the club’s great goalscorers John ‘Yogi’ Hughes.

Manager Ange Postecoglou and his first-team squad attended a service at St Mary’s Church in the Calton area of Glasgow, whose church hall was the birthplace of Celtic Football Club.

The funeral cortege later made the short journey to Celtic Park where supporters paid tribute to Hughes, who died earlier this month at the age of 79 after a short illness.

John Hughes Funeral
Supporters gathered to pay tribute (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hughes scored 189 goals in 416 games for Celtic from 1959 to 1971, winning a European Cup winners’ medal in 1967 and playing in the 1970 final after netting in the semi-final victory over Leeds at Hampden.

Former team-mate Jim Craig recalled his first encounter with Hughes in 1958 in a Scottish Schools Cup match with the powerful forward representing St Patrick’s High School of Coatbridge.

Defender Craig, who came from Govan, said: “This giant came off the bus, four or five inches taller than any of us with a build to match.

“Once the game began he took control of the play from the centre-forward position and scored all of the St Pat’s goals in a 6-0 victory.

Jim Craig
Jim Craig arrives at the church (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Fortunately I was right-back that day and used my intelligence to keep well out of the road while this big guy rampaged through the middle.

“Seven years later I joined him at Celtic Park where John, by then better known as Yogi Bear, was firmly established in the team.

“He was even bigger and stronger by then yet, most surprisingly for someone of that build, he had a superb first touch and a great ability to go past opponents using that touch and speed.

“The result was an excellent return of goals, many of which were in crucial games. Even more remarkably, many of those were scored from the outside-left position rather than centre-forward.

John Hughes Funeral
Tributes were left at Celtic Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Through all those years John was a real presence in the dressing room, getting on with everyone and contributing greatly to the excellent atmosphere amongst the squads of those years.

“John Hughes was undoubtedly a Celtic great but, more importantly, a thoroughly nice man.”

One of his four children, also called John, paid tribute.

He said: “We remember a giant of a man – fun-loving, terrifying, abrasive, generous, hilarious, soft-hearted but hard as nails, with iron will, stubborn single-mindedness and focus, and gritty determination necessary in all those who make it to the top.

“He was a handsome, charismatic, fearless bear of a man, and he was our idol whose affection we sought out at every opportunity.”

Speaking later, Postecoglou said: “It was a fitting tribute to one of the legends of this football club.

Ange Postecoglou
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou attending the funeral service (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Everyone spoke really well, particularly his youngest son, because it’s not just about the footballer, it’s about the man as well. That’s the bit sometimes we forget. When they talk about him as a father and grandfather and great-grandfather, you understand it’s not just the footballer that you revere and acknowledge, it’s the man.

“He was Celtic through and through. It’s important we are there, the current group, because we stand on their shoulders.

“Whatever lofty heights we reach, we wouldn’t be able to do it without the likes of John.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal