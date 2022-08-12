Leicester sign former Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies on free transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester sign former Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies on free transfer

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 7:22 pm
Alex Smithies has signed for Leicester (David Davies/PA)
Leicester have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes after leaving Cardiff earlier in the summer.

“It feels amazing,” the former Huddersfield keeper told LCFC TV. “It’s the first time I’ve been to the new training ground and it’s just incredible. What a place to work and come and thrive. I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve played against quite a lot of the lads, so I’m sure I’ll fit in well. I’ve played a lot of games in my career, the majority of them in the Championship, and my role here might be a little different. I might be more of a team player, supporting and being ready to step in as soon as I’m asked to.

“It’s up to me to push the lads as far as I can, try and get in the team, and make sure I’m a good character around the place who can help the lads.”

Smithies, who played 100 times for Cardiff having also previously represented QPR, bolsters Rodgers’ goalkeeping options following last week’s departure of Premier League-winning stopper Kasper Schmeichel to Nice.

