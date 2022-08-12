Dundee top the table after Josh Mulligan scores in victory against Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two late goals propelled Dundee to the top of the fledgling cinch Championship table with a 4-2 victory over Arbroath.

The hosts took the lead five minutes before half-time when a move from one end of the pitch to the other ended with Paul McGowan picking out Luke McCowan on the left, who struck his shot high into the net.

Arbroath levelled from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, Nicky Low converting after Michael McKenna was fouled by keeper Harrison Sharp, but Dundee were back in front 13 minutes later when Zak Rudden capitalised on a poor punch from Derek Gaston.

The visitors looked like they might have secured their third draw of the season when Colin Hamilton turned home a corner in the 81st minute but Zachary Robinson put Dundee back ahead seven minutes later and there was time for a fourth on the break from Josh Mulligan.