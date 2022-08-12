Pope under the grill: Newcastle United goalkeeper wins surprising online poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pope under the grill: Newcastle United goalkeeper wins surprising online poll

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 10:20 pm
Nick Pope (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Pope (Adam Davy/PA)

The goalkeeper of Newcastle United sparked amusement on Twitter after fans of the football club hijacked a Burger King poll asking what people preferred on their burger, with Nick Pope being named the surprise winner.

Newcastle fan page Toon Polls hijacked an online survey by the burger chain which asked its followers to decide between tomato or gherkin as the best addition to a burger – but the comments under the poll soon ignored the vegetable options and started to focus on the Toon keeper instead.

The fast food restaurant eventually joined in the fun and crowned 30-year-old Pope their winner.

Newcastle posted “Nick Pope” with a crown emoji next to it to mimic the Burger King logo on their official account.

Pope himself even took part, with his tweet of his name generating more than 36,000 likes.

The post generated an array of reactions, with Burger King adding that a “Nick Pope meal is coming soon”, while homewares shop Dunelm tweeted a play on his name, “Nick Pope Pourri”, above an image of a bowl of pot pourri, and pizza chain Domino’s writing “Nick Poperoni”.

The scene from the Lionesses’ final match in the Women’s Euros, where Alessia Russo can be seen trying to read a piece of paper given to German player Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, also made an appearance on the thread.

A doctored close-up of the paper revealed the name Nick Pope written in black.

Other people posted pictures of themselves or their children meeting the footballer, who appeared to be delighted that they got a glimpse of the star “pre-fame”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal