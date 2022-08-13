‘We’ve come a long way’ – Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie relishes visit of Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘We’ve come a long way’ – Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie relishes visit of Celtic

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 10:13 am
Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie (left) looking forward to Celtic clash (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie (left) looking forward to Celtic clash (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rory McKenzie knows Kilmarnock face a huge task against Celtic on Sunday but insists it is the type of game that inspired Killie out of the cinch Championship.

Derek McInnes brought the Ayrshire side back into the cinch Premiership after a year out and they started the league campaign with a home 1-1 draw against Dundee United and 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Next up at Rugby Park is a game against champions Celtic, who have won two out of two in the league so far – but long-serving midfielder McKenzie is looking forward to another big game.

The 29-year-old said: “You need to remember last season – this is why we are here.

“There were games last year which were not very nice, tough places to go and you want to play in the big games.

“You want to play against Rangers and Celtic and test yourself against the best and we relish these games and especially after last season I am certainly going to relish these moments.

“We were all disappointed after the game last week but the manager made a good point, that eight weeks ago we were playing Arbroath (to win the league).

“We have come a long way since then.

“It is a tough start but it is a completely different game playing the Old Firm at Rugby Park than away from home and previous seasons show that, we have been able to do OK in certain games.

“Celtic’s squad is impressive, both they and Rangers have done really well in the transfer window and strengthened heavily and it just makes it harder for everyone else.”

