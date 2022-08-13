Peter Haring urges Hearts to remain focused on league clash with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Haring urges Hearts to remain focused on league clash with Dundee United

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 11:47 am
Peter Haring is focused on Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Peter Haring has warned his Hearts colleagues not to allow thoughts of Europe to distract them from Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Dundee United.

The Tynecastle side begin their eagerly-awaited continental campaign with the first leg of their Europa League play-off away to Swiss champions FC Zurich on Thursday.

However, Haring is adamant they must keep the focus fully on domestic matters this weekend.

“We’re all excited about the week ahead but the focus is on Dundee United on Sunday,” said the Austrian midfielder. “The game next week will take care of itself, everyone is excited to play in Europe and go abroad, but our bread and butter is the league.

“That is what got us into Europe and hopefully will get us there again, so the full focus is on Dundee United.”

Hearts’ opponents go into Sunday’s game reeling from a humiliating 7-0 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie. Haring admits it is hard gauge how United will respond.

“You never know,” he said. “Everyone reacts different. It was a different competition so I don’t think it will change too much what they are trying to do.

“I think we should ignore the result on Thursday. I think they are a good side. They made it to the European qualifiers so that shows they did really well last season and that they have a good team.”

Hearts themselves are aiming to bounce back from a disappointment of their own after a stoppage-time equaliser from Hibernian’s Martin Boyle denied them a victory in last Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

“Last week was disappointing because we all know we could have done better with the way we lost the last-minute goal, but when you look at the bigger picture, the overall performance was good enough to win the game,” said Haring.

“We can be confident going into our next game. We know what we’re trying to do and we have enough quality to play the way we want to. The first game of the season (a 2-1 win at home to Ross County) was not good enough but the performance in the derby was much better.”

