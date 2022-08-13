Yeovil fight back to earn a point at home to Wrexham By Press Association August 13, 2022, 5:04 pm Yeovil fought back to earn a point at Huish Park (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Yeovil fought back to draw 1-1 against Wrexham in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park. The Dragons, who beat Eastleigh in their opening game, took an early lead in the sixth minute through Paul Mullin. The Glovers, defeated at Scunthorpe last weekend, were back on level terms just three minutes into the second half when Malachi Linton crashed a half-volley into the top corner. Neither side were able to conjure a winner during the closing stages as the points were shared. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scunthorpe suffer first National League defeat as Maidenhead claim scalp Oldham dig in to earn a point in Devon Tom Hopper earns Lincoln a point at home to newly-promoted Exeter Luke Waterfall nets dramatic winner as Grimsby edge nine-goal play-off thriller