Kyle Wootton’s header gets Stockport up and running

Newly-promoted Stockport got their season off and running with a deserved 1-0 win against Colchester.

Substitute Kyle Wootton scored the all-important goal to hand last season’s National League champions their first points after back-to-back defeats.

Colchester threatened first when Marley Marshall-Miranda went close with a powerful 20-yard drive.

Back came Stockport, with Antoni Sarcevic planting a free header straight into goalkeeper Sam Hornby’s grateful grasp.

The hosts went on to boss the remainder of the first period, with skipper Paddy Madden seeing a strike from a tight angle saved well by Hornby.

Sarcevic also crashed a smart half-volley narrowly off target as County dominated.

Madden saw a firm strike bravely blocked by U’s skipper Luke Chambers shortly after the restart.

Stockport sub Elliot Newby then tested Hornby with a low drive.

County finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when sub Wootton rose superbly to head home Ollie Crankshaw’s measured cross.

Madden forced Hornby into another excellent stop in the latter stages, while Myles Hippolyte also came close to doubling the hosts’ lead.