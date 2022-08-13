Bradford beat 10-man Newport to claim first league win of campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bradford beat 10-man Newport to claim first league win of campaign

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:12 pm
Richie Smallwood set Bradford on their way to victory over Newport (David Davies/PA)
Richie Smallwood set Bradford on their way to victory over Newport (David Davies/PA)

Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade.

Mark Hughes’ side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.

Newport’s problems mounted as injuries to Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott forced the visitors into two changes in the first 35 minutes.

Omar Bogle headed wide for the Exiles but Bradford could have gone further in front.

Angol prodded past the post when put through by Banks and the on-loan Crystal Palace winger then screwed a shot into the side-netting.

Things went for bad to worse for Newport in first-half stoppage time when Declan Drysdale was sent off for a professional foul on Andy Cook on the edge of the area.

Bradford made the man advantage count with a second goal after 53 minutes as Harry Chapman raced into the box and his early shot squirmed through Nick Townsend’s grasp and over the line.

