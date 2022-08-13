Plymouth see off Peterborough to avenge Carabao Cup defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth beat Peterborough 2-0 in League One to avenge their Carabao Cup defeat by the same score in midweek.

Peterborough goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom made a brilliant 22nd-minute save to deny Bali Mumba, but Plymouth took the lead on the half-hour after a flowing move down the right led to playmaker Danny Mayor teeing up Finn Azaz, who made no mistake.

Azaz, on loan from Aston Villa, has now scored twice in two home league games for Argyle.

Jack Marriott’s angled strike which was superbly saved by Michael Cooper was as close as the visitors came in the first half.

The home side increased their lead from a thumping 65th-minute Ryan Hardie penalty after Frankie Kent fouled Mumba.

Joe Taylor was one of four Posh substitutes introduced at the break and he saw his 86th-minute strike on the turn turned on to a post by Cooper as the hosts held out.