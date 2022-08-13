Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull By Press Association August 13, 2022, 5:20 pm Chris Wreh snatched a draw for Southend at Solihull Moors (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied Ryan Barnett a second with a 22nd-minute save, but it was opposite number Louie Moulden who had to be at his best to prevent Jaden Crowhurst’s deflected effort from restoring parity. The visitors stepped up their efforts after the break and got their reward with 64 minutes gone when Wreh curled home an equaliser. Arnold came to Southend’s rescue once again with 14 minutes remaining when he denied substitute Josh Kelly a winner as the game ended all square. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Boreham Wood hang on to sink Southend despite double dismissal Republic of Ireland’s winless Nations League run continues with loss to Ukraine Solihull Moors within one game of Football League after beating Chesterfield Real Madrid conquer Europe amid Paris chaos – key talking points from CL final