Boreham Wood hit back twice to deny Notts County By Press Association August 13, 2022, 5:21 pm Tyrone Marsh, right, scored Boreham Wood's late equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)

A late penalty from Tyrone Marsh rescued a point for Boreham Wood as they drew 2-2 with Notts County. County took the lead six minutes in after a defender handled the ball in the penalty area and Ruben Rodrigues slotted home from the spot. They nearly had a chance to double the lead minutes later when Macauley Langstaff had a chance, but goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was able to make the save. Wood then equalised in the 39th minute, with Danny Elliott stabbing home after County were unable to clear from a corner. County retook the lead in the 67th minute when Kairo Mitchell fired home from 20 yards out to find the bottom corner. But Boreham were awarded a penalty after Jamal Fyfield was brought down in the box and Marsh tucked the penalty away to earn a point.