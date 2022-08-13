Gateshead’s second-half comeback earns draw at home to Barnet By Press Association August 13, 2022, 5:23 pm Adam Campbell scored for Gateshead (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gateshead staged a second-half comeback to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Barnet. The Bees looked to have taken the points after goals from Ryan De Havilland and Ephron Mason in the final few minutes before half-time put them in control. But Paul Blackett got Gateshead back in it soon after the restart as he converted from the middle of the area. And eight minutes after rattling the post Adam Campbell completed the comeback in fine style, thumping a 74th-minute shot into the corner from the edge of the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ian Evatt sends warning to Bolton’s League One rivals after Port Vale draw Scott Brown happy with Fleetwood’s comeback to earn draw at Morecambe Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton response to earn draw with Leeds Shinty: Roofer Mark MacLachlan is again Lovat’s man for the big occassion with last-gasp Camanachd Cup semi-final winner