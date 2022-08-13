Colby Bishop bags brace as Portsmouth take points from Cheltenham By Press Association August 13, 2022, 5:24 pm Former Accrington striker Colby Bishop was on target with a brace for Portsmouth (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colby Bishop scored a brace as Portsmouth picked up their first League One win of the season with a 2-0 success at Cheltenham. The summer signing from Accrington opened the scoring after half-an-hour, finishing from close range after Michael Morrison nodded Michael Jacobs’ cross down. Taylor Perry was close to levelling for Cheltenham five minutes later, but his 20-yard effort curled just wide. Elliot Bonds sent a low drive past the right post for the home side, who are still looking for their first points under new head coach Wade Elliott. Portsmouth started the second half strongly and after 10 minutes of resistance, Cheltenham conceded a penalty with Ryan Jackson tripping Jacobs in the box. Bishop stepped up to convert from the spot to make it four goals for the season in all competitions. Connor Ogilvie thumped an effort just over the crossbar as Pompey nearly added a third. George Lloyd crossed the ball to the far post, but Sean Long headed wide as Cheltenham failed to find a breakthrough. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Danny Cowley praises Portsmouth’s professional performance Michael Duff hails match-winner Luke Thomas after Barnsley beat Cheltenham Michael O’Neill pleased to see Stoke bounce back with win in first home game Portsmouth pick up a point against Lincoln