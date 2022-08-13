Olivier Ntcham strikes late on to secure Swansea win at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Olivier Ntcham strikes late on to secure Swansea win at Blackpool

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:24 pm
Olivier Ntcham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Olivier Ntcham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Olivier Ntcham struck late to secure Swansea’s first win of the Sky Bet Championship season with a 1-0 victory away to Blackpool.

Ntcham struck on 87 minutes when Michael Obafemi burst through on goal and teed him up for a tap-in to silence the Bloomfield Road fans.

Jerry Yates had the hosts’ best chance, but saw his penalty saved by Andy Fisher.

Fisher was impenetrable in the Swans’ goal, making a string of saves to deny the Tangerines who have now lost consecutive league games.

Both sides started quickly, with a chance at either end inside the first five minutes.

Josh Bowler then jinked through a crowded area but was denied by Fisher as he attempted a dinked finish.

The Welsh side began to dominate possession – Obafemi shot straight at Dan Grimshaw before Matt Grimes clipped the bar from 25 yards on 15 minutes.

The visitors went close to the opener after the drinks break when Ben Cabango headed a Ryan Manning corner just wide.

And they continued to look the more likely when Joel Piroe saw his effort comfortably saved on 41 minutes.

Jay Fulton produced a moment of brilliance in added time to turn past Marvin Ekpiteta, but the defender recovered to make an excellent block.

The Seasiders had a great chance to take the lead with five minutes of the second half played when Kenny Dougall was brought down in the box.

But Yates’ spot-kick was saved by Fisher down to his left, and a second appeal was waved away.

Bowler found himself in acres of space on the right-hand side and drove into the box just before the hour mark, but Fisher was equal to his effort.

The winger had an even better chance with six minutes to go, cutting inside on his favoured left foot but blazed over.

And they were made to pay with three minutes left – Obafemi broke through the defence on the halfway line and squared the ball to Ntcham, who rolled it into the empty net.

Obafemi could have doubled the lead shortly after but was denied by Grimshaw.

The home side tried to rally in seven minutes of added time but they could not find a way through an organised Swansea backline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal