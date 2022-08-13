Sam Corne’s quickfire double earns Maidstone victory against York By Press Association August 13, 2022, 5:27 pm Sam Corne scored twice for Maidenhead (Fabio De Paola/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two goals in two minutes from Sam Corne snatched Maidstone a 2-1 win over York. The Minstermen went ahead in the 10th minute when Lenell John-Lewis headed in off the crossbar. Maidstone had to wait to get back in it as Corne headed home in the 79th minute. Just two minutes later Corne had turned the game around as he met Roarie Deacon’s centre with an emphatic finish. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close