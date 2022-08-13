Altrincham hold out to draw with Bromley despite losing goalkeeper Matt Gould

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Altrincham survived almost 35 minutes with forward Jordan Hulme in goal to earn a goalless draw at Bromley.

The Ravens started brightly with Michael Cheek looking to set up Mason Bloomfield but Altrincham did well to defend.

Altrincham had a good chance to find the opener half an hour in when Aaron Bennett had a good shot, but Reice Charles-Cook managed to save and Bloomfield continued to put pressure on the visitors with some good crosses.

Midway through the second half, Robins goalkeeper Matt Gould was forced off the field with injury and Hulme stepped up to replace him between the sticks for the rest of the game.

Louis Dennis and Chris Bush both threatened with good shots just off target, while Hulme collected a booking for time-wasting. Charles-Cook made a comfortable save from Ryan Colclough at the other end for both sides to take away a point.