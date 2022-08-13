Oscar Estupinan at the double as Hull stun winless Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oscar Estupinan at the double as Hull stun winless Norwich

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:29 pm
Oscar Estupinan celebrates scoring against Norwich (Richard Sellers/PA).
Norwich remain without a Sky Bet Championship victory this season following a humbling 2-1 defeat at Hull.

Oscar Estupinan’s tap-in after 42 minutes, his first goal for the club, put the hosts in control.

The Columbia international then put the gloss on a fine performance with another close-range strike after 62 minutes.

Marcelino Nunez’s excellent free-kick 10 minutes later gave Norwich hope, but the damage had already been done.

Canaries fans must also have been left in a state of some confusion over how their side did not open the scoring within the first 10 minutes.

Dean Smith’s men flew out of the traps and seemed destined to take advantage of Hull’s wayward early passing.

No better was that illustrated than after five minutes when Nunez took advantage of sluggish defending with a stout challenge and a smart dart into the penalty area.

Matt Ingram stopped that initial effort with his right shin, with the rebound falling kindly to Teemu Pukki.

Pukki ought to have given his central strike from 10 yards greater loft, but the Finland international’s effort was nonetheless heading into the bottom right-hand corner.

Ingram, though, did exceptionally well to pre-empt what Pukki had in mind and got his legs in the way to flip the ball over the crossbar.

Hull were awful in the early stages, but they finally hit their stride just when Norwich had looked like cutting loose.

Estupinan was a persistent, muscular threat, while enigmatic playmaker Ozan Tufan grew into the game.

The Turkey international’s 25th-minute hit from the edge of Norwich’s penalty box, the ball just skewing over the crossbar, was a neat representation of the marked shift in control of the match.

That was underscored when Hull gained the lead, albeit in slapstick fashion.

Grant Hanley looked to have Estupinan under control following Benjamin Tetteh’s chip into the area, with Max Aarons on hand to clear the danger.

But Aarons opted to shift the ball upfield with his left foot, instead of aiming for calmer waters towards the right.

His clearance struck Andrew Omobamidele’s groin, with the ricochet snaffled up by Estupinan.

Hull head coach Shota Arveladze might have expected the visitors to begin the second half with the same intensity as they started the match.

But, if anything, Hull had the edge following the restart and scored a second when Tufan’s inswinging corner caused chaos.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul twice thwarted the Tigers, but his second save from Alfie Jones fell to Estupinan, who could not miss.

Norwich awoke from their slumber when Nunez unleashed a thunderous effort after Josh Sargant was fouled on the edge of the area.

Fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey later missed a sitter when he battered Aaron’s low pass over the crossbar after 77 minutes.

Ramsey also saw his late header cleared off the line by Jacob Greaves as Hull held on for three deserved points.

