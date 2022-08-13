Connor Wickham’s clinical strike salvages a draw for Forest Green at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Wickham’s clinical strike salvages a draw for Forest Green at Lincoln

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:29 pm
Connor Wickham’s goal earned Forest Green a draw at Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Striker Connor Wickham’s leveller helped Forest Green battle back from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw away to Lincoln.

Baily Cargill’s unfortunate own goal looked to have condemned Rovers to defeat, but Wickham’s clinical strike secured a battling away point.

Defender Cargill diverted into his own net in the 63rd minute, but Wickham levelled 10 minutes later as Rovers snatched a point at Sincil Bank.

Rovers midfielder Regan Hendry forced a smart save out of Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth with the first decent chance of the contest.

Josh March also tested the on-loan Brighton goalkeeper with a sweet strike from the edge of the box.

Midfielder Max Sanders headed just wide for the home side eight minutes before the break and also went close moments later, forcing a fine save from Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee with his ambitious 35-yard strike.

Forward Anthony Scully rifled a right-foot effort just wide of the left post on the stroke of half-time.

McGee then thwarted midfielder Jordan Garrick with a superb save in first-half injury time, pushing his effort past a post.

Lincoln striker Tom Hopper shot inches off target six minutes after the restart, but Cargill’s goal separated the two sides when he deflected a cross under pressure from Garrick into his own net.

But Wickham’s first goal of the season proved enough for a battling point.

