Millwall come from two goals down to see off Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Millwall come from two goals down to see off Coventry

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:31 pm
Millwall mounted a memorable comeback (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Millwall mounted a memorable comeback (Bradley Collyer/PA)

George Saville completed a stunning comeback as Millwall came from two goals down to beat 10-man Coventry 3-2 at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship.

After Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden had given the visitors a healthy lead inside half an hour, a fifth consecutive competitive home win looked unlikely.

But a mistake from Simon Moore allowed Jake Cooper to head home before George Honeyman reacted quickest to bring the scores level.

And, after Gustavo Hamer was shown a second yellow, substitute Saville snatched the three points with five minutes remaining.

Coventry took the lead inside two minutes, Viktor Gyokeres doing well to win a corner which was whipped in by Hamer.

Godden flicked on at the near post and skipper McFadzean was on hand to bundle the ball home.

The opener did not seem to wake the home side, who saw Bartosz Bialkowski’s goal breached again within minutes.

Jake Bidwell found Godden unmarked in the penalty area and the striker calmly finished, only to see the assistant’s flag raised.

Midway through the first half, the away side doubled their advantage as Godden stretched to meet a superb Bidwell cross and guided a volley into the far corner.

It was an abject opening half an hour from the hosts, but a thoughtless error from Moore offered them a lifeline.

As the keeper came to claim Scott Malone’s floated free-kick, captain Cooper rose highest and headed into an empty net from the edge of the box.

And it should have been 2-2 a couple of minutes later when Honeyman’s strike was parried to Murray Wallace, only for his follow-up to be blocked on the line by Dominic Hyam.

Millwall ended the half the stronger and completed the turnaround shortly after the break.

Tyler Burey’s exquisite curling strike rattled Moore’s upright and it fell kindly for Honeyman, who made no mistake to volley Gary Rowett’s side level.

Coventry were inches from regaining the lead on the hour mark, with McFadzean’s long-range effort forcing a fine save from Bialkowski and Jonathan Panzo heading the resulting corner against the face of the bar.

But momentum swung in Millwall’s favour when Hamer cynically brought down Burey to earn himself a second yellow, having been cautioned late in the first half.

And the remarkable turnaround was complete with five minutes remaining, Saville curling the ball beyond the reach of Moore to send the home support into raptures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal