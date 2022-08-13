Ayo Obileye heads home late winner as Livingston edge fiery affair with Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ayo Obileye heads home late winner as Livingston edge fiery affair with Hibs

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:33 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale
Livingston manager David Martindale

Ayo Obileye scored a late winner as Livingston overcame Hibernian 2-1 in an ill-tempered affair.

The Lions took the lead in the sixth minute with a sublime solo effort from Joel Nouble and the hosts looked good for their lead at the break.

În a feisty second half that saw managers Davie Martindale and Lee Johnson pick up bookings, Nohan Kenneh levelled in the 51st minute before Obilelye headed home in the 86th minute.

There was little between the teams during a highly competitive start before Nouble pounced to score a stunning solo effort.

Jason Holt took the ball off the feet of Kenneh from a slack Marijan Cabraja pass and fed the bustling striker.

Nouble still had plenty of running to do to get near the box but he encountered next to no resistance from the Hibs rearguard as he weaved his way to goal before coolly finishing beyond David Marshall.

That got the Lions’ tails up and Hibs had to soak up a sustained spell of pressure before finally regaining their composure.

Hibs boss Johnson was involved in a deep conversation with his coaching staff and that discussion led to Elias Melkersen making way for Christian Doidge in a tactical change after only 22 minutes. The young Norwegian headed straight up the tunnel after going off.

But it was the home side who should have doubled their lead in the 32nd minute. Hibs defender Chris Cadden stumbled on the ball, giving possession to Nouble, but after the striker slipped it through Ryan Porteous, his low left-footed drive was well saved by Marshall.

In a frustrating first period, Hibs registered their first shot on target in the 45th minute when Doidge’s tame header was collected by Shamal George.

Martin Boyle came on for Jair Tavares at the break and Hibs began the second half like a team that had been given the hairdryer treatment by Johnson.

After piling on the pressure Kenneh headed home the equaliser after Paul Hanlon’s initial header from Joe Newell’s free-kick was saved.

Livingston came back into it and finished strongly. After Nouble fired over, substitute Bruce Anderson had an effort brilliantly saved by Marshall before Obileye headed in the winner after connecting with Sean Kelly’s free-kick at the back post.

Hibs brought on Momodou Bojang but the striker wasted a great chance to level in injury-time.

