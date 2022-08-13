Torquay grab win over Halifax as Brett McGavin strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brett McGavin’s first-half goal set up a 1-0 smash-and-grab win for Torquay at FC Halifax Town.

The Shaymen had dominated the first half but McGavin fired home in time added on after a long throw was flicked on and fell to him in the area.

Halifax had been the better team before that and Jesse Debrah was somehow denied an equaliser by Gulls goalkeeper Mark Halstead, who was a one-man resistance in the second half.

The keeper produced saves from Luke Summerfield and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe while Milli Alli put a good chance wide.