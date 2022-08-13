Charlie Kelman strike maintains Orient’s 100 per cent start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Kelman strike maintains Orient’s 100 per cent start to season

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:35 pm
Charlie Kelman was on target as Leyton Orient made it three league wins out of three with a 1-0 win over Mansfield to go top of League Two.

The Stags were left to rue a number of spurned first-half chances including a missed penalty in the first minute by Stephen McLaughlin. Rhys Oates was felled by O’s keeper Lawrence Vigouroux after 16 seconds play but the shot-stopper redeemed himself turning the spot-kick around the post.

Oates  was denied three times by the reflexes of Vigouroux  before the break  but Orient increased the tempo after the interval.  George Moncur drew a fine save from Christy Pym before they went ahead on 63 minutes.

Debutant  midfielder Idris El Mizouni, on a season-long loan from Ipswich,  swept past two defenders before laying the ball off for Kelman to net from 15 yards..

That strike settled the O’s nerves who protected their slender advantage with a resilient defensive display as The Stags struggled to pose an incisive threat.

