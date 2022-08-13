Danny Andrew’s late goal earns Fleetwood point in derby with Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Andrew’s late goal earns Fleetwood point in derby with Morecambe

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:37 pm
Danny Andrew’s late equaliser earned Fleetwood a point at Morecambe (David Davies/PA)
Morecambe and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw in a lively Lancashire derby at the Mazuma Stadium.

Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time.

Morecambe had the better of the first half, with former Fleetwood man Ash Hunter hitting the post after latching onto a poor Brendan Wiredu back pass and visiting goalkeeper Lynch making two superb saves from Gnahoua.

Fleetwood looked a different proposition in the second half, with Shaun Rooney and Ged Garner wasting good chances and Cian Hayes seeing a goalbound shot well blocked by Ryan Delaney.

Morecambe had a golden chance to make it 2-0 when Dylan Connolly was played in on goal on 78 minutes only to be denied by Lynch again and the goalkeeper was rewarded for his efforts when his side earned a point through Andrew’s fantastic finish.

Fleetwood ended the game with 10 men after Paddy Lane was shown a straight red card in injury time for a late tackle on Shane McLoughlin.

