Luke Leahy penalty completes Shrewsbury turnaround in Wycombe win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Leahy’s late penalty earned Shrewsbury their first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory against Wycombe at Adams Park.

Matthew Pennington equalised after Garath McCleary had given the hosts a deserved lead, and Shrews skipper Leahy completed the turnaround two minutes from time.

Wycombe had the run of the first half, forcing Town goalkeeper Marko Marosi into a string of fine saves. Jack Grimmer was the first to be denied with an instinctive header tipped over, and a venomous drive from Lewis Wing had the Slovakian stopper at full stretch again.

Wycombe finally found a way through after the interval as a long ball forward sat up nicely for McCleary on the edge of the box and the Jamaica international arrowed his effort into the bottom corner.

Pennington then restored parity on the hour mark with a looping far-post header after a George Nurse long throw.

Then, with full-time approaching, the visitors were awarded a spot-kick as Joe Jacobson pulled down substitute Tom Bayliss and Leahy dispatched from 12 yards with ease.