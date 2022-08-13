Wigan draw again as Will Keane rescues a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wigan draw again as Will Keane rescues a point

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:55 pm
Will Keane equalised for Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)
Will Keane equalised for Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)

Wigan made it three draws from three on their return to the Sky Bet Championship after a 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

There was a slight delay to proceedings while a pigeon was encouraged to fly away from just in front of Wigan’s Callum Lang before kick-off.

But it was the home side who were soon in a flap, when a swift break from City saw top scorer Andreas Weimann slot home at the far post with only six minutes gone.

City also had what looked to be a decent shout for a penalty when Wigan centre-back Jason Kerr appeared to collide with Tommy Conway as he was shooting, only for the referee to wave play on.

Wigan had an even bigger let off when, after a tangle between the two grounded players, Joe Bennett clearly lashed out at former Wigan man Joe Williams.

After taking an eternity, and consulting his assistant, referee John Busby brandished only a yellow card – when most officials would surely have gone for red.

Wigan took advantage of their fortune and asked a few questions of their own, with Max Power seeing a deflected effort saved by goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Power then turned provider, with his pinpoint free-kick being headed into the ground and over the crossbar by Josh Magennis, who might have done better.

Magennis was then inches away from applying a finishing touch to Bennett’s wonderful delivery from the left.

And the Northern Ireland international was then wondering what he had to do to score when, after taking delivery of a difficult through ball over his shoulder, he swivelled in mid-air before slotting the ball just wide of the far post.

At the other end, Conway found only the side-netting after good work by Mark Sykes, with the visitors pleased to get through to half-time with their lead intact.

Wigan used the break to send on Thelo Aasgaard for Bennett, with club captain Jamie Jones soon having to take over between the sticks after Ben Amos was forced off.

The home side continued to look the more likely and had a massive shout for a penalty waved away as a James McClean corner was headed back by Jack Whatmough and bounced up against the hand of a City defender.

But the goal that had been coming eventually arrived midway through the second period, with Keane – last year’s League One golden boot winner – opening his account this term from close range after Tom Naylor’s shot was blocked.

Having fought so hard to regain parity, Wigan almost threw it away instantly when Conway headed just wide from a Sykes cross.

Not even the late introduction of new signings Nathan Broadhead and Ryan Nyambe could tip the balance Wigan’s way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal