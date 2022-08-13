Paul Hurst has sympathy for Robbie Stockdale after Grimsby’s last-gasp win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hurst has sympathy for Robbie Stockdale after Grimsby’s last-gasp win

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:03 pm
Paul Hurst had sympathy for counterpart Robbie Stockdale (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Hurst said he felt for Rochdale counterpart Robbie Stockdale following Grimsby’s 1-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

Luke Waterfall’s stoppage-time header from Anthony Glennon’s corner snatched three points for the visitors, who had been under the cosh for the opening 25 minutes.

“It was a great win. We showed great character and belief, something we had in abundance last season, and we want that to be part of our make-up,” said Hurst.

“I’m sure it will be a sore one for Robbie. I thought his team started off extremely well, but the longer the game went on I felt if there was going to be a winner it was going to be us.

“We’ve ticked a box, the first victory in the league this season.

“It was a very tough game, we had to hang on in there in the first half because Rochdale had chances and could quite easily have been a couple of goals up.

“I’ll take some of the responsibility for that in terms of how we set up. In the second half I thought we were the better team, but while it’s goalless it only takes one chance.”

Dale were left to rue a host of wasted chances and bad luck in the opening exchanges.

The tone was set when James Ball beat Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe three minutes in only to see his shot hit team-mate Devante Rodney on the line.

Ian Henderson saw a shot saved and fired one wide, Ray Tulloch and Rodney were denied by last-ditch challenges and Abraham Odoh fired into the side-netting from close range.

Grimsby survived and issued notice of their attacking threat when Bryn Morris struck the crossbar. But when Waterfall met Glennon’s stoppage-time corner to win it for the visitors, it felt like rough justice on Rochdale.

Dale boss Stockdale said: “I’m obviously very upset in defeat – especially when we’ve played so well in the first half, created so many good chances.

“This is a relatively new team and we want to play like that first half all the time – that is going to be difficult in a 90-minute game but I thought we were brilliant in that first half.

“We couldn’t continue to that same level but still created a lot of chances, so to concede at the end like that I don’t think was deserved.

“With the chances we created, I think had we gone in 4-0 up at half-time it would have been a fair reflection of the game.

“Even in the second half we created some really good chances, it was just that final bit missing on the day.

“It’s a painful, painful result and it’s a very quiet dressing room because the players put so much effort in and on another day we’d be sitting here chuffed to bits that we’d won a game comfortably.”

