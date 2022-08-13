Dumbarton stay perfect after sweeping past Annan in League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dumbarton stay perfect after sweeping past Annan in League Two

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:13 pm
Gregor Buchanan, left, was on target for Dumbarton (Graham Stuart/PA)
Dumbarton swept past Annan 4-0 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the cinch League Two season.

Declan Byrne got the Sons off to a flying start at the Bet Butler Stadium with a third-minute header and Findlay Gray added a second shortly before half-time.

Byrne struck again in the 53rd minute and defender Gregor Buchanan scored a fourth late on.

Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their unbeaten start to life in the Scottish Football League after Lee Currie struck a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at Stranraer, who finished with 10 men.

An own goal from Rose defender Robert Wilson had put the Blues ahead in the 28th minute, but Kevin Smith soon equalised.

Josh Walker had Stranraer back in front just before the hour, before defender Craig Ross saw red in the 67th minute.

There was more late drama when, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, the visitors were awarded a spot-kick and Currie kept his cool to snatch a point.

East Fife sit third on six points after a second-half goal from Liam Newton secured a 1-0 win at Albion, who remain bottom after a third straight defeat.

Stirling made the most of an early red card for Stenhousemuir to run out 3-0 winners at Forthbank Stadium.

Dale Carrick had put the Binos ahead after just 90 seconds, before Stenhousemuir defender Daniel Higgins was given his marching orders in the fourth minute following a rash challenge.

Robert Thomson doubled the lead early in the second half, with Carrick slotting in his second late on.

Forfar and Elgin drew 2-2 at Station Park, where the visitors saw two players sent off.

Kane Hester had given Elgin an early lead, which was cancelled out by a penalty from Matthew Aitken just before half-time after midfielder Bryan Cameron was shown a red card for handball.

Russell Dingwall then put Elgin back in front from the spot in the 67th minute, but Forfar substitute Ben Armour equalised with eight minutes left. During stoppage time, Elgin substitute Angus Mailer was sent off for a second caution.

