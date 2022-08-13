Stephen Robinson felt side deserved win after fearing another ‘hard-luck story’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson felt side deserved win after fearing another ‘hard-luck story’

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:13 pm
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson praised his side (Richard Sellers/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson felt his side got what they deserved after beating Ross County to land their first win of the season, having feared it was going to be another “hard-luck story”.

Richard Tait’s superb second-half strike proved the difference between the teams on a stiflingly hot day in Paisley.

Saints had dominated against Motherwell on the opening day of the league season but ended up losing and Robinson admitted he was worried that another frustrating afternoon was brewing here.

He said: “I thought we thoroughly deserved to win. We created a lot of half-chances, Jonah (Ayunga) hit the post in the first half as well.

“But you’re wondering if it’s going to be another of those days and a hard-luck story again. It needed a moment of quality to win it.

“Richard scored a couple of decent goals for me at Motherwell as well. He’s technically very good with both feet so it was no real surprise.

“But I thought we were very organised and the boys have got their just rewards for a very good performance today.

“The work-rate was incredible. In all three games I couldn’t have asked for anymore. The boys have given it everything. They did exactly the same today.

“When you’ve got boys like that who are willing to play for the badge – and not the name on the back – then it makes all the difference. And they do that in abundance.

“I think if we’re as organised and disciplined as that then we’re going to be very hard to break down.”

County boss Malky Mackay admitted his team “need to find a way” to start picking up points after a third defeat of the season following setbacks against Hearts and Celtic.

He said: “The boys all tried their best but there are times when you need to tweak things.

“This feels different from the last two defeats as we’d just played Champions League and Europa League teams. Our bread and butter is another seven or eight teams in this league.

“It’s early but we need to make sure we find a way, like a few others, to stay in this division. Right now, we need to reflect on what we didn’t do well and get better for Kilmarnock.

“In the first half we weren’t at our normal level and one moment of quality told in the game. We stepped it up in the second half with crosses into the box but it was too slow a start today.”

